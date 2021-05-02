Hot stocks, Grape Nuts and dream work from home destinations - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — KING 5 anchor Michelle Li, former KREM anchor Grace Bach, and New Day NW producer Derek Haas join Amity for a round of Hot Topics! This week's topics:
- Stock talk: After this whole GameStop vs. Wall Street debacle, are we thinking more about our own investment portfolios?
- Streaming services seem like they're here to stay, which can make us paralyzed by all the content choices! Pluto TV is one group that's bringing back channels which raises some questions... Do we miss channel surfing? What channels would you like to see?
- Since COVID-19 has prompted many companies to allow permanent remote working situations, many people are becoming Digital Nomads -- moving to beautiful destinations for their remote careers. What's your dream work from home destination?
- There's a Grape Nuts shortage! One 64 oz box was listed on eBay for $110... For why?! Producer Derek Haas got his hands on a box and tells us if it's worth it (SPOILER: It's not.).
