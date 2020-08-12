x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Entertainment

Mammograms, Botox, and why are pooping toys so popular?!

Amity Addrisi, Angela Poe Russell, and Kim Holcomb convene to chat about really important things and have a laugh on Today's Hot Topics.
Credit: New Day NW
Today's Hot Topics, Featuring: Amity Addrisi, Angela Poe Russell, and Kim Holcomb

SEATTLE — Today's Hot Topics 

Today's Panelists 

Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.