Entertainment

Halloween top treats, a good night's sleep and lots of laughs - Hot Topics

Evening's Jim Dever, Angela Poe Russell, Ellen Meny, and Jose Cedeno sit in and dish the dirt on this week's water cooler conversation. #newdaynw
Credit: New Day NW
It's a Halloweeney type of Hot Topics with our KING 5 Evening crew

SEATTLE — Today's Topics: 

  • What's the BEST and the WORST Worst Halloween Candy?
  • Do you believe in ghosts?  Always or only during Halloween? Seen one?
  • Weighted Blankets – they are all the craze – who’s in? –-are they really THAT great?               
  • Woman walks into a Vegas Target store and demands her boyfriend marry her - right then and there. How do you get out of that?
  • Speaking of Tik Tok  - Are we done with that? – have you done one? Pictures or it didn’t happen

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.  