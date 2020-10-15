Halloween top treats, a good night's sleep and lots of laughs - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — Today's Topics:
- What's the BEST and the WORST Worst Halloween Candy?
- Do you believe in ghosts? Always or only during Halloween? Seen one?
- Weighted Blankets – they are all the craze – who’s in? –-are they really THAT great?
- Woman walks into a Vegas Target store and demands her boyfriend marry her - right then and there. How do you get out of that?
- Speaking of Tik Tok - Are we done with that? – have you done one? Pictures or it didn’t happen
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.