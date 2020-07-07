x
Fake flights to nowhere and sneaky snack runs - Today's Hot Topics

Movin 92.5's Brooke Fox and The Barbershop's Terry Hollimon on whether pandemic movies make you less anxious, sneaking out of the house for food and more! #newdaynw
Credit: The Telegraph
Taiwanese airport offers fake flights

SEATTLE — There's nothing like a chat with friends. Today Movin 92.5's  Brooke Fox and Terry Hollimon of The Barbershop dished with Margaret about the topics we need to know about:

  • End of World Movies make us feel better
    Researchers say apocalyptic movies prepare people for Covid-19 and make them more resilient - what do you say? Fess up!  Which end of the world flick did you watch last?
  • Pretend Vacations, flights to NOWHERE! 
    A Taiwanese airport offered 90 lucky passengers a chance to board a plane and NOT go anywhere!  Apparently, people clamored for a spot.  So when we can travel for real, where do you want to go?
  • Sneaking Out for Snacks!  WHERE DOES TERRY GO WITHOUT HIS Kids?   His Instagram has all the details!

