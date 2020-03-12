Besties, Mini-Makeup Fridges, and Vaccine Trials, Oh my! Today's Hot Topics

SEATTLE — Amity gathered two of her best girls, Sunni Alperti and Shilpa Rajpara Nayali dish on today's Hot Topics:
- The importance of friendship
- The Holiday Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Board - Love it?
- Minifridges for Makeup
- People are sharing their covid vaccine stories on tik tok! Would you get the vaccine? Wait .. Sunni already GOT it! (She's in the Moderna vaccine trial!)
- The Importance of Athleisure (Shilpa owns Nayali, an athleisure brand "Born from the glaring need for supportive activewear designed for real women".)
