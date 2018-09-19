LOS ANGELES — He's a master of monsters, creator of more than a dozen terrifying films, even a guest curator for the horror exhibit at Seattle's MoPOP. So what's Eli Roth doing directing a PG movie for Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment?

"I was a camp counselor and I love kids," Roth says.

Cate Blanchett, the star of his new film, is shocked.

"Oh my God, you were a camp counselor?" Blanchett says.

She has a right to be surprised. And so does the audience of his latest film. The House With A Clock In Its Walls is based on a series of frightfully popular children's books.

Blanchett says, "What I love about the film is it doesn't patronize kids. It invites them into a genuinely scary place."

Blanchett plays a kind witch, whose powers are on the fritz. Jack Black is a warlock with inconsistent magic skills.

"That's the central theme to the movie, is embrace your inner weird," Black says. "And your uniqueness is your magic power."

Owen Vaccaro plays the courageous orphan who helps his grownup friends fight evil.

"The three of us were a good superpower team," says Black.

Some of the props used in the movie came from Spielberg's personal collection.

"But they're so creepy, he's not allowed to keep them in his house because his family's like, no," Black explains. "So he keeps them in, like, a special other place."

And the cast hopes that gently frightened audiences will feel just as creeped-out.

