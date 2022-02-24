Hollywood turns Mukilteo-based author's book into a movie

The book not only had international appeal, but it also caught the attention of Hollywood too.



"I just got an email from someone claiming to be with 20th Century Fox and I remember thinking, 'ok, I'll forward this to the agent.'"



20th Century Fox bought the rights to the book. But then things got quiet. Too quiet.



"I remember thinking, 'ok this is probably not going to pan out, and oh well, it was good and I'm glad it almost happened.' And then filming started happening last year in New Zealand and now it's coming out. It's a real thing which is just insane."



Taylor got a sneak peek of "No Exit" the movie last year. And he says he's happy with how faithful the film is to his book.



"Adaptation is a really cool process cause you have to boil the story down to its essence and then you kinda have to rebuild it in a way that's going to work completely visually,” Taylor said. "I really enjoyed watching it. It was a pretty indescribable experience watching something that is happening and being played out by actors and being played out really, really well."



Having your book turned into a movie is a pretty big deal. but it's hardly the last chapter in the Taylor Adams story.



"I just wanna basically keep writing, keep writing stories that I think are cool and other people think are cool as well.