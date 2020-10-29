x
Not all candy is good! Halloween Hot Topics

Team Evening is all dolled up for Halloween and ready to talk costume trends, trick-or-treats, novelty candy rankings, fav scary movies and other oh-so-hot Topics
Credit: New Day NW
Jim Dever, Kim Holcomb, Angela Poe Russell, and Saint Bryan all dolled up for Halloween. Can you name these recording artists?

Today's Hot Topics 

  • Trick-or-Treating 2020 Style - chutes, trunk-or-treats, and other social distanced ways we are helping kids celebrate this year. 
  • L.A. Times Halloween Candy Power Rankings - how do rate your treats?
  • Creepy Doll Contest - The History Center of Olmstedt County in Minnesota is getting into the Halloween spirit with a Creepy Doll Contest. To keep things creepy they’re also having a virtual Creepy Doll Costume Party and Cocktail Hour
  • Favorite Scary Movies - What's on your must-see list? 

Today's Panel 

Team Evening!  Jim Dever, Kim Holcomb, Angela Poe Russell, and Saint Bryan from KING 5's Evening - Watch them weeknights at 7:30 PM. 

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.  