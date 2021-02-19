Golden Globe-nominated film 'Nomadland' hits Hulu and theaters on Friday - What's On This Week

Actress Frances McDormand could earn another award for this role #k5evening

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham / February 21 / Starz

Are you a fan of the show, Outlander? Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham follows cast members Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on a fun-filled buddy travelogue series through Scotland. You can catch a new episode this Sunday on Starz.



I Care A Lot / February 19 / Netflix

In the dark, comedic thriller I Care A Lot, Rosamund Pike plays a con artist who steals from the elderly by tricking judges into naming her their legal guardian. Her scam is disrupted when she trifles with the wrong woman. The movie drops on Netflix on Friday.



Nomadland / February 19 / Hulu