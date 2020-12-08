Should we say goodbye to the penny? Today's Hot Topics

SEATTLE — Get set for a round of today's Hot Topics!
- Should we say goodbye to the penny?
- What new hobbies are you taking up during the pandemic?
- NCAA is giving the go-ahead for athletes to wear patches on their jerseys that support social causes - a good idea?
Today's Panelists:
- Mona Lee Locke is the former first lady of Washington and former KING 5 news reporter. She is currently Chief Communications Officer at Swedish.
- KD Hall is co-founder of KD Hall Communications and president of the KD Hall Foundation which works to help girls and women learn leadership skills and navigate the business world.
- Brian Trendler, co-founder of LAF Tech. The name stands for Learn About Funny Techniques, and their sole purpose is to empower salespeople, leaders, entertainers, and even kids of all ages how to become more listenable, likable, and confident presenters using humor as a tool. They do this through group Workshops, online Zoom trainings, and corporate events. Brian also hosts the podcast, Shut up and Laugh.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley.