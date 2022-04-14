Flatstick Pub joins new Mariners Bar League

SEATTLE — A place known for its mini golf is now a great destination for baseball too. Flatstick Pub is one of 18 bars involved in the new Mariners Bar League. The league is a collection of places where Seattle Mariner fans are guaranteed to be able to catch an M's game on TV while they can also enjoy great food and drink as well.
Flatstick Pub has 5 locations around the state. Their spot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood has a nine-hole course. 8 of the holes are in the shape of letters that spell out the word: Seattle.
Their Pioneer Square location also has a full menu of beer, wine, and food to pick from as well.
Flatstick Pub
Pioneer Square Location
240 Second Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98104
206-682-0608
