Get cozy and curl up! Fall reading recommendations from Emily Calkins

SEATTLE — Romance, mystery, suspense, and historical fiction top King County Library System Librarian Emily Calkins' Fall reading recommendations:
- You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria - A romantic comedy that follows the stars of a new Telenovela. "It's just a cozy, fun, escapist read."
- Piranesi by Susanna Clarke - A wonderful mystery in an immersive world. "If you like to just disappear into a book, I think this is a great one."
- Carry by Toni Jensen - Part memoir, part cultural criticism. "It's really thought provoking. It's beautifully written. And ... It's very relevant to a lot of conversations that we're having right now."
- Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam - "It's really creepy. You don't get a lot of detail about what's going on. But there's this sense of paranoia and dread that just builds over the course of the novel. It's really great."
- The Cold Millions by Jess Walter - Washington State historical fiction about a pair of brothers who get involved with unionization movement. "I love reading historical fiction that lets me learn something new about the world."
