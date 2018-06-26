PORTLAND, Ore. – Ever wanted to be in a Disney movie? Here’s your chance.

The studio needs extras for an upcoming movie called Timmy Failure, based on the popular children’s book series focused on a child detective.

People of all ages and ethnicities are needed. No experience is necessary.

Filming in the Portland area will take place from July 27 to September 8.

Casting is being handled by Grant Wilfley Casting, Inc. The company will be opening an office in Clackamas.

An open casting call will be held on July 8 in Portland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel located at 1000 NE Multnomah St. You can also apply be emailing te following to timmyfailure.bg@disneympp.com:

Your name

Phone number

Current picture

Height, weight, clothing and shoe sizes

If you have a vehicle, not the make, model, year and color

If you're a parent applying for your child you need to submit:

Your name

Child's name

Child's age and date of birth

What date your child returns to school

All the information requested above for adults.

For more information, visit the Grant Wilfley casting website.

© 2018 KGW