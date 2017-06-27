Where can I set off fireworks in Western Washington?

County – no restrictions
Where is it legal to set off fireworks this Fourth of July?
Most major cities do not allow residents to light off fireworks, including Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett. However, some smaller municipalities and unincorporated county areas do allow backyard pyrotechnics.
The following list shows cities and counties that allow residents to set off fireworks, in accordance with state law. If counties or cities have passed ordinances restricting state law, dates and times when residents are permitted to light fireworks are also listed.
If a city is NOT LISTED, lighting off fireworks IS BANNED.
State law allows fireworks to be set off around the Fourth of July at the following times:
June 28 – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
June 29 – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
July 4 – 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
July 5 – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
View statewide fireworks regulations by county and municipality on the Washington State Patrol’s website.
County – no restrictions
Forks
County – June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Battle Ground – June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Camas – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
La Center – June 29 – July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ridgefield – Follows state law, except no discharge after 9 p.m., July 5
Yacolt – Follows same rules as Ridgefield
County – no restrictions
Castle Rock
Kalama – June 28, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kelso – Follows state law except July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Longview
Woodland
County – no restrictions
Aberdeen – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Cosmopolis – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Elma
Grayland
Hoquiam – July 3 and 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
McCleary
Montesano
Oakville
Ocean Shores - Discharge only along the beach between Marine View Drive Beach access and Damon Beach Approach, 100 feet west of dunes July 2 – 3, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Westport - Discharge only along the beach at Half Moon Bay, 200 feet west of grass line, July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
County – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Coupeville – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Langely – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Oak Harbor
County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Port Ludlow
County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Auburn – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Black Diamond – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Bothell – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Covington – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Duvall – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Enumclaw – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Kent – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Maple Valley – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Mercer Island – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Normandy Park – July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
North Bend – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Pacific – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Skykomish – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Snoqualmie – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight aerial fireworks banned)
County – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Bainbridge Island – July 4, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Bremerton – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Port Orchard – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Poulsbo – June 28, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
County – Banned
County – Banned
County – no restrictions
Ilwaco
Long Beach
Raymond – Follows state law except on July 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
South Bend – July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
County – no restrictions
Bonney Lake – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Buckley – July 2 –5, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Carbonado – July 3-5, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
DuPont – July 3-4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Eatonville – July 3 – 4, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Edgewood – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Fife
Gig Harbor – July 1 – 3, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Lakewood – July 3 – 5, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Milton – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Orting – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Puyallup – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Pacific – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Roy – June 29 – July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
South Prairie
Sumner – July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
University Place – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Wilkeson
County – Banned
County – June 29-July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., July 5 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
La Conner – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Mount Vernon – July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sedro-Woolley – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
County – no restrictions
North Bonneville – 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Stevenson
County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Arlington – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Bothell – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Darrington
Granite Falls – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Index – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Lake Stevens – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Monroe – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Snohomish – July 4, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Stanwood – June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., July 5 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sultan
County – July 3 – 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Rainier
Tenino
Yelm
County – no restrictions
Cathlamet
County – July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Blaine – July 1-5, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Everson – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ferndale – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Lynden – July 1 – 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.