Where can I set off fireworks in Western Washington?

Where is it legal to set off fireworks this Fourth of July?

Most major cities do not allow residents to light off fireworks, including Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett. However, some smaller municipalities and unincorporated county areas do allow backyard pyrotechnics.

The following list shows cities and counties that allow residents to set off fireworks, in accordance with state law. If counties or cities have passed ordinances restricting state law, dates and times when residents are permitted to light fireworks are also listed.

If a city is NOT LISTED, lighting off fireworks IS BANNED.

State law allows fireworks to be set off around the Fourth of July at the following times:

June 28 – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

June 29 – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4 – 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

July 5 – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

View statewide fireworks regulations by county and municipality on the Washington State Patrol’s website.