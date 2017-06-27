;
Where can I set off fireworks in Western Washington?
Author: KING Staff
Published: 7:04 PM PDT June 26, 2017
Updated: 8:20 AM PDT June 27, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Clallam
CHAPTER 2
Clark
CHAPTER 3
Cowlitz
CHAPTER 4
Grays Harbor
CHAPTER 5
Island
CHAPTER 6
Jefferson
CHAPTER 7
King
CHAPTER 8
Kitsap
CHAPTER 9
Lewis
CHAPTER 10
Mason
CHAPTER 11
Pacific
CHAPTER 12
Pierce
CHAPTER 13
San Juan
CHAPTER 14
Skagit
CHAPTER 15
Skamania
CHAPTER 16
Snohomish
CHAPTER 17
Thurston
CHAPTER 18
Wahkiakum
CHAPTER 19
Whatcom

Where is it legal to set off fireworks this Fourth of July?

Most major cities do not allow residents to light off fireworks, including Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett. However, some smaller municipalities and unincorporated county areas do allow backyard pyrotechnics.

The following list shows cities and counties that allow residents to set off fireworks, in accordance with state law. If counties or cities have passed ordinances restricting state law, dates and times when residents are permitted to light fireworks are also listed.

If a city is NOT LISTED, lighting off fireworks IS BANNED.

Related: Best spots to watch the fireworks this Fourth of July

State law allows fireworks to be set off around the Fourth of July at the following times:

June 28 – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
June 29 – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
July 4 – 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
July 5 – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

View statewide fireworks regulations by county and municipality on the Washington State Patrol’s website.

Chapter 1

Clallam

County – no restrictions

Forks

Chapter 2

Clark

County – June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Battle Ground – June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Camas – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

La Center – June 29 – July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ridgefield – Follows state law, except no discharge after 9 p.m., July 5

Yacolt – Follows same rules as Ridgefield

Chapter 3

Cowlitz

County – no restrictions

Castle Rock

Kalama – June 28, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kelso – Follows state law except July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Longview

Woodland

Chapter 4

Grays Harbor

County – no restrictions

Aberdeen – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Cosmopolis – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Elma

Grayland

Hoquiam – July 3 and 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

McCleary

Montesano

Oakville

Ocean Shores - Discharge only along the beach between Marine View Drive Beach access and Damon Beach Approach, 100 feet west of dunes July 2 – 3, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Westport - Discharge only along the beach at Half Moon Bay, 200 feet west of grass line, July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Chapter 5

Island

County – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Coupeville – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Langely – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Oak Harbor

Chapter 6

Jefferson

County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Port Ludlow

Chapter 7

King

County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Auburn – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Diamond – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Bothell – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Covington – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Duvall – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Enumclaw – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kent – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Maple Valley – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Mercer Island – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Normandy Park – July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

North Bend – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Pacific – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Skykomish – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Snoqualmie – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight aerial fireworks banned)

Chapter 8

Kitsap

County – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bainbridge Island – July 4, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bremerton – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Port Orchard – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Poulsbo – June 28, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chapter 9

Lewis

County – Banned

Chapter 10

Mason

County – Banned

Chapter 11

Pacific

County – no restrictions

Ilwaco

Long Beach

Raymond – Follows state law except on July 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

South Bend – July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Chapter 12

Pierce

County – no restrictions

Bonney Lake – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Buckley – July 2 –5, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Carbonado – July 3-5, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

DuPont – July 3-4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Eatonville – July 3 – 4, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Edgewood – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Fife

Gig Harbor – July 1 – 3, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lakewood – July 3 – 5, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milton – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Orting – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Puyallup – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pacific – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Roy – June 29 – July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

South Prairie

Sumner – July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

University Place – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Wilkeson

Chapter 13

San Juan

County – Banned

Chapter 14

Skagit

County – June 29-July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., July 5 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

La Conner – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Mount Vernon – July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sedro-Woolley – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Chapter 15

Skamania

County – no restrictions

North Bonneville – 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Stevenson

Chapter 16

Snohomish

County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Arlington – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Bothell – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Darrington

Granite Falls – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Index – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lake Stevens – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Monroe – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Snohomish – July 4, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stanwood – June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., July 5 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sultan

Chapter 17

Thurston

County – July 3 – 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Rainier

Tenino

Yelm

Chapter 18

Wahkiakum

County – no restrictions

Cathlamet

Chapter 19

Whatcom

County – July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Blaine – July 1-5, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Everson – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ferndale – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lynden – July 1 – 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

