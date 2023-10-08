Here’s what you should know before heading to Seattle's Day In Day Out Festival

Bon Iver and Leon Bridges are headlining this year's Day In Day Out Festival in Seattle. Here's what you should know.

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Day In Day Out Festival kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The annual festival takes place at Seattle Center’s Fisher Green Pavilion.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 12 — 12:30 – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13 — 12:30 – 11 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are only available through the Day In Day Out Festival website. You can buy two-day passes or single-day passes. General admission gets you into the party, but VIPs will have a dedicated entrance, drink tickets, dedicated bathrooms and a panoramic view of the festival grounds and stage.

The two-day pass is $220 for general admission and $340 for VIP. Single-day passes are $115 for general admission and $175 for VIP.

Lineup

Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Dominic Fike, Willow, Explosions in the Sky, Alex G, BADBADNOTGOOD, Yaeji, Ethel Cain, Surf Curse, Nation of Language, Indigo De Souza, Yaya Bey, Enumclaw, Boots!, DJ Abbie, Sea Lemon, THEM, Mimi Zima, Pink Boa, Acid Tongue + Sarah Savannah, Mirrorgloss, The Kerrys, Maxwell Edison, Spirit Award, Biblioteka, DJ Clack, and Chinese American Bear.

Here are the set times:

Parking & Transit

Parking is available at a number of nearby parking lots and on-street throughout the surrounding neighborhood.

You can also get to Seattle Center via the Monorail and the Link Light Rail.

Use the King County Metro trip planner for more information.

Have more questions? Check the FAQ on the Day In Day Out Festival website.