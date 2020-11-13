UW Huskies kickoff their 2020 football season on Saturday - What's On This Week

The Crown / November 15 / Netflix
The royal family is back for a new season. The TV series The Crown goes back to the '80s to show several key points of the monarchy including the budding romance between Prince Charles and a young Diana Spencer. Plus, you can see the commanding performance of former X-Files actress Gillian Anderson as the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher. Season 4 of The Crown drops this Sunday on Netflix.
Come Away / November 13 / VOD
Two classic kids' tales come together in one movie. Come Away stars Angelina Jolie in a world where Peter Pan and Alice from Wonderland are brother and sister. All seems right until a tragedy hits the family and the children have to embark on an adventure to help their parents. The film comes out on video on demand Friday.
UW Football / November 14 / FS1
Let’s try this again. After their game against Cal was canceled due to Covid, the Washington Huskies football team is set to play their first game of the season Saturday night at Husky Stadium against the Oregon State Beavers. You can catch it at 8:00 PM on Fox Sports 1.
