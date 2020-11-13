UW Huskies kickoff their 2020 football season on Saturday - What's On This Week

No fans in the stands but you can cheer them on from home Saturday.

The Crown / November 15 / Netflix

The royal family is back for a new season. The TV series The Crown goes back to the '80s to show several key points of the monarchy including the budding romance between Prince Charles and a young Diana Spencer. Plus, you can see the commanding performance of former X-Files actress Gillian Anderson as the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher. Season 4 of The Crown drops this Sunday on Netflix.



Come Away / November 13 / VOD

Two classic kids' tales come together in one movie. Come Away stars Angelina Jolie in a world where Peter Pan and Alice from Wonderland are brother and sister. All seems right until a tragedy hits the family and the children have to embark on an adventure to help their parents. The film comes out on video on demand Friday.



UW Football / November 14 / FS1