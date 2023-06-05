Wenatchee's Apple Blossom Festival promises history, blossoms and brews

One of Washington's oldest major festivals wraps up on May 6 and May 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WENATCHEE, Wash. — It's the 104th year of the Apple Blossom Festival in the Wenatchee Valley.

The festival administrator, Darci Christoferson, joined KING 5 Sunday morning to share more details on the weekend's events.

Christoferson said it's a great celebration of the community and all its local businesses that participate.

The festival is one of Washington's oldest major festivals featuring food, live music, crafts, carnival rides, and a beer garden.

On Saturday, May 6, attendees can enjoy the Classy Chassis car show and parade.

The cannon sounds at 11 a.m. to announce the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade, which has been happening since the festival's beginning in 1919. Paradegoers will see, Apple Blossom royalty and marching bands along the main street.