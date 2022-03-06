Wear Orange: Events honoring victims of gun violence in western Washington

Multiple events are taking place across the Puget Sound region to raise awareness about the gun violence epidemic and to honor victims and survivors.

SEATTLE — On Friday, communities in Washington state and across the country will mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day, a day to remember and honor the victims and survivors of gun violence.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day takes place on the first Friday in June and kicks off Wear Orange Weekend. The advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety said wearing orange, the color hunters use to protect themselves, is a good start. Wearing the color has become a symbol of the gun violence prevention movement.

More than 800 people die by guns in Washington state in an average year, according to the Everytown for Gun Safety website. But this year, Wear Orange Weekend falls at a time when the conversation surrounding guns and gun violence is more relevant than ever.

There are several events around the Puget Sound region this weekend to honor survivors and victims of gun violence:

King County

Community members in Shoreline will gather in orange Friday at 3:30 p.m. to wave to commuters over Interstate 5. Click here for more information.

A group is also gathering to wave signs in Shoreline at 11 a.m. Saturday. Click here for more information and to RSVP for the event.

A gun violence awareness picnic is taking place Friday at 4 p.m. at Mercerdale Park on Mercer Island. Click here for more information.

Several Seattle landmarks are also expected to light up orange over the weekend to raise awareness about the gun violence epidemic.

Snohomish County

Residents will gather at Byers Family Peace Park in Mukilteo at 7 p.m. Friday to light luminaries to honor victims and survivors. Click here for more information.

Students around the region are also taking action.

Students at Highline High School planned a walkout protesting gun violence Friday morning, and an interfaith crowd gathered in Seattle on Thursday to march for stronger background checks.