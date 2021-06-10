Washington State Fair returns to Puyallup this year

The Washington State Fair will return to Puyallup September 3-26, 2021.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington State Fair will return to Puyallup this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year was the first time the fair had been canceled in nearly 80 years.

Fair organizers announced the fair’s return Thursday morning, citing Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to reopen the state by June 30.

The event will take place Sept. 3-26. The fair will be closed on Tuesdays and on Sept. 8.

“Safety will remain a top priority for our guests, staff and vendors, and we will ensure those who join us, and those who work for us – feel secure in knowing we are doing our part in keeping the grounds clean, practicing regularly cleaning of high-touch areas, providing hand-washing and sanitizing regularly,” organizers said in a statement.

Fair organizers said admission, ride and concert details will be released “soon.”