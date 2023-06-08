Know before you go: Watching fireworks on 4th of July in Washington

Here's everything you need to know to attend fireworks celebrations across Washington.

SEATTLE — The big day for flashy fireworks displays is nearly here.

For those looking to experience an elaborate show of dizzying colors in the night sky for the Fourth of July, there are plenty of options across Washington.

Here's everything you need to know to watch fireworks for the holiday.

Fourth of July firework shows in western and central Washington

Location: Gas Works Park, South Lake Union Park and Lake Union Park

Gas Works Park, South Lake Union Park and Lake Union Park Hours: Gates open at 3 p.m.; Fireworks start at about 10:20 p.m.

Gates open at 3 p.m.; Fireworks start at about 10:20 p.m. Price: Free, but paid reserved seating is available here

Perhaps Washington’s most famous Fourth of July event, Seafair has been voted one of the country’s best fireworks shows by USA TODAY and Business Insider. The event will include live music, food vendors and field games.

There are free and reserved seating options and multiple vantage points to enjoy the fireworks show: Lake Union Park has an overhead view while Gas Works Park offers a hilltop view.

Location: Bellevue Downtown Park

Bellevue Downtown Park Hours: Festivities start at 5 p.m.; fireworks begin at 10:05 p.m.

Festivities start at 5 p.m.; fireworks begin at 10:05 p.m. Food: Over 20+ food vendors throughout the park

For its 31st year celebrating the holiday in the heart of Bellevue, this year's event will feature live music, children's activities, food trucks and family entertainment. The celebration culminates with a fireworks show at 10:05 p.m. synchronized with a live performance by the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Make sure to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the celebration.

Location: Lake Meridian Park

Lake Meridian Park Hours: Festivities start at 5 p.m.; fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Festivities start at 5 p.m.; fireworks start at 10 p.m. Food: Food trucks from 5-10 p.m.

Located in Lake Meridian Park, Fourth of July Splash includes activities for kids, music and food. The city will provide free shuttles from 5 p.m. until after the fireworks.

Location: Cummings Park and Dune Peninsula

Cummings Park and Dune Peninsula Hours: Festivities start at 5 p.m.; fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Festivities start at 5 p.m.; fireworks start at 10 p.m. Food: Food trucks from 5-10 p.m.

Tacoma's Summer Blast will have two distinct event areas, over 150 vendors, two stages and a 20-minute firework display. Organizers said the event is the largest free community event in the South Sound.

Fireworks will launch at 10 p.m. from a barge about 3,000 feet offshore from Cummings Park.

Music will start at 3 p.m. across two stages, featuring Emily McVicker, Annie J, Breaks and Swells, The Highsteppers, Carly Ann Calbero, OH MY EYES, Hard Maybe and DB Stewart.

Tacoma's big celebration will have a beer garden from 1-9 p.m. at Cummings Park and another beer garden at the Dune Peninsula from noon-10 p.m. Both are only for people 21 years and older.

Location: Zuanich Point Park at Squalicum Harbor

Zuanich Point Park at Squalicum Harbor Hours: Festivities start at 2 p.m.; fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

The festival will feature family-friendly games and art projects, a beer garden from Kulshan and Boundary Bay, local food vendors and live music before culminating in a fireworks show.

Location: Several locations

Several locations Hours: Pancake breakfast starts at 7 a.m.; fireworks at Quake Park start at 10 p.m.

The City of Arlington has a jam-packed schedule of events at different locations throughout the Fourth of July.

Pancake Breakfast at Haller Park from 7-11 a.m.

Kiwanis Auction at Haller Park at 8 a.m. (silent) and 10 a.m. (live)

Pedal Paddle Puff Triathlon at Haller Park at 9 a.m.

Freedom 5k Color Run at Haller Park 10 a.m.

Stilly beer and wine garden at Haller Park, July 3 from 2-8 p.m. and July 4 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Lifeway Hometown Carnival at Legion Park noon-4 p.m. Old fashioned carnival with bouncy houses, face painting, balloon animals, giant bubbles, ring toss, lawn bowling, fish bowl toss, lawn games and more

Kiddies Parade at 4:30 p.m. on Olympic Ave.

Grand Parade at 5 p.m. on Olympic Ave.

The Great Stilly Duck Dash at Haller Park at 7 p.m.

Fireworks display at Quake Park at 10 p.m. Seating on the lawn of the Boys & Girls Club.

Date: July 3



July 3 Location: Several locations

Several locations Hours: 4-11 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m

4-11 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m Food: Over 15 food vendors will be available

For over 50 years, the city of Lacey has celebrated the Fourth of July holiday a day early with fireworks, food and music.

Organizers said you can pick up a free pair of 3D glasses at Lacey Collision, Capital Collision or at the July 3 event to elevate your fireworks experience.

Lacey's Fireworks Spectacular will feature live performances from the Acrobats, The Coats and Groove Nation throughout the evening.

Location: Tumwater Valley Golf Course driving range

Tumwater Valley Golf Course driving range Hours: Parking starts at 5:30 p.m; event starts at 6 p.m.; fireworks start at 10:15 p.m. Parking is $10

Parking starts at 5:30 p.m; event starts at 6 p.m.; fireworks start at 10:15 p.m. Parking is $10 Price: $10 per car for parking

Organizers said the Artesian Family Festival & Thunder Valley Fireworks Show is the biggest fireworks festival in Thurston County. There will be music, food, games and more at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course driving range. Pets, alcohol and personal fireworks are not allowed in the festival.

The City of Tumwater is also holding an Independence Day Parade earlier in the day, starting at 11 a.m.

Location: State Fair Park in Yakima

State Fair Park in Yakima Hours: AppleJam performances start at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.

For music lovers, Yakima AppleJam is the perfect opportunity to get to know your new favorite band. This year's show will have local bands and solo artists performing live in a competition for over $1,500 in cash and prizes.

The performers were chosen by public vote totaled between June 1 and June 14.

AppleJam’s live-show judges are industry experts and respected professional musicians.

The evening ends with a 20-minute firework show.

Fourth of July events

Location: Downtown Burien

Downtown Burien Hours: 3-5 p.m.

Burien's largest parade is holding its 99th annual Independence Day parade, which typically draws thousands of people. You can register to be a part of the parade here. All motorized vehicle operators must be able to show a valid driver's license and proof of insurance.

Location: Downtown Bainbridge Island.

Downtown Bainbridge Island. Hours: Festivities start at 7 a.m. with pancake breakfast; event ends at 5 p.m. with live music

Bainbridge Island has been holding its Grand Old 4th of July festivities since 1967, with multiple events across downtown Winslow and Waterfront Park from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event includes the BYS Fun Run, car show, street fair, kid’s zone, beer and wine garden, live music, and the mile-long hometown parade.

Location: Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center

Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center Hours: 11:30 a.m. concert from Navy Band Northwest; 12-1 p.m. ceremony