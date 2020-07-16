The Golden Knights Army Parachute Team take over the skies of the PNW for a unique celebration

Saluting our healthcare heroes!

EVERETT, Wash. — The Golden Knights, is a demonstration and competition parachute team of the United States Army, this elite team have conducted more than 16,000 shows in 50 states and 48 countries, reaching an average of 60,000 people per show.

The team has earned the U.S. Army 2,148 gold, 1,117 silver, and 693 bronze medals in national and international competitions. Team members have also broken 348 world records.

The Golden Knights Army Parachute is paying tribute to the heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19. The aerial demonstrations are a way to show appreciation to healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers.

“Small piece of gratitude, hopefully we can give a smile to the healthcare workers that have given us so much,” said U.S. Army SFC Ryan Reis.

“We just want to say thanks, we know where their motivations come from to take the risks that they do every day,” said U.S. Army LTC Lee Spencer Wallace.

On July 14, the U.S. Army’s elite parachute team did an aerial skydiving demonstration and landed in a parking lot at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, WA where they performed an aerial demonstration for spectators.

“A lot of people talk about service to country, right about now we are about service to communities,” said U.S. Army Major Richard Smith.

Other flyovers locations include Multicare Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma and Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Residents in each area were encouraged to view the flights from the safety of their own homes to practice physical distancing.