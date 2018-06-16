As the weather warms up in western Washington, the movies move outside. Here’s your ultimate guide to outdoor movie events around the Puget Sound.

Start times vary by event but generally begin at dusk. Check specific event websites for more information.

Seattle

Date and film:

July 20: "A League of Their Own"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Bite of Seattle hosts dozens of food trucks serving late-night snacks until 11 p.m., and a beer garden will be available to those over 21.

Dates and films:

Aug. 3: "Overboard"

Aug. 17: "Moana"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Free popcorn available (first-come, first-served, limit 1 per person), personal food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome.

Dates and films:

July 28: "The Princess Bride"

Aug. 4: "Get Out"

Aug. 11: "Little Shop of Horrors"

Aug 18: "I Am Not Your Negro"

Aug. 25: "Wonder Woman"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Food trucks and carts will be open around the mural, and the Seattle Center Armory will be open with a variety of food available for purchase.

FYI: Each movie is preceded by a short film from students at Cornish College of the Arts. Space is limited so leave you pets and coolers at home for this event.

Dates and films:

July 13: "Wonder Woman"

July 20: "Coco"

Aug. 3: "The Last Jedi"

Aug. 10: "Sleepless in Seattle"

Aug. 17: "Hook"

Aug. 24: "Black Panther"

Cost: Free

Dates and films:

June 16: "The Goonies"

July 21: "Jurassic Park"

Aug. 25: "Black Panther"

Cost: $5

Food and drink: A variety of food trucks will be available and a beer garden will be open during the show. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are welcome.

FYI: The event is 21+. Come early to participate in movie trivia before the screening.

Dates and films: To be announced.

Cost: Free

FYI: The lineup revolves around a theme, last year's was "Parental Advisory?"

Dates and films:

July 21: "Wonder Woman"

July 28: "The Secret Life of Pets"

Aug. 4: "Star Wars: the Last Jedi"

Aug. 11: "A Wrinkle in Time"

Aug. 18: "Coco"

Aug. 25: "Black Panther"

Cost: Free with donations accepted.

Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase, all proceeds go to charity.

Dates and films:

July 14: Best of Children's International Film Festival

Aug. 18: "Coco"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase, all proceeds benefit the Rainier Valley food Bank.

Dates and films:

July 6: "Wonder Woman"

July 20: "Coco"

July 27: "Wall-E"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Popcorn and snow cones will be available.

FYI: Show up early to catch some pre-show entertainment.

Dates and films:

July 19: "Coco"

Aug. 2: "Jumanji"

Aug. 16: "Star Wars: the Last Jedi"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Free popcorn will be available.

Dates and films:

June 6: "Big"

June 14: "10 Things I Hate About You"

June 21: "The Princess Bride"

June 28: "Old School"

July 5: "The Sandlot"

July 12: "Mean Girls"

July 19: "Zoolander"

July 26: "The Goonies"

Aug. 2: "Pitch Perfect"

Aug. 9: "Raiders of the Lost Arc"

Aug. 16: "Wedding Crashers"

Aug. 23: "Super Troopers"

Aug. 30: :Bridesmaids"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Peddler beer available for purchase, and you're allowed to bring any snacks.

FYI: Show up rain or shine as the venue has a covered tent area with heat, and bring the dogs along.

Dates and films:

Aug. 10: "A League of Their Own"

Sept. 7: "Nine to Five"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Free popcorn will be available.

Dates and films:

Aug. 17: "Coco"

Aug. 24: "Wonder"

Aug. 25: "Pelé"

Aug. 31: "Leap"

Sept. 7: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Concessions available on-site.

FYI: Come early for pre-show activities for the kids.

Up North

Dates and films:

July 20: "Early Man"

July 27: "Coco"

Aug. 3 "Wonder"

Aug. 10 "Moana"

Aug. 17: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Snacks available (cash only).

FYI: Arrive early for pre-show entertainment.

Dates and films:

June 23: "the Goonies"

July 30: "Wonder Woman"

July 7: "Ferdinand"

July 14: "Jumanji"

July 21: "The Greatest Showman"

July 28: "Coco"

Aug. 4: "Thor: Ragnarok"

Aug. 11: "The Sandlot"

Aug. 18: "Black Panther"

Aug. 25: "The Princess Bride"

Cost: $5; five and under are free.

Food and drink: Snacks available for purchase at the event, but all outdoor food and non-aloholic beverages are welcome.

FYI: Come early for live music and dancing.

Date and films:

July 12: "Jumanji"

July 19: "Ferdinand"

July 26: "The Greatest Showman""

Aug. 2: "Coco"

Aug. 9: "Wonder"

Aug. 16: "Beauty and the Beast"

Cost: Free, donations accepted benefiting Snohomish County Parks.

Food and drink: Popcorn and soda are available for purchase.

Dates and films:

Aug. 3: "Jumanji"

Aug. 10: "Coco"

Aug. 17: "Wonder"

Aug. 24: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase.

Dates and films:

July 14: "Despicable Me 3"

July 21: "Jumanji"

July 28: "Cars 3"

Aug. 4: "Wonder Woman"

Aug. 11: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Free popcorn available.

Dates and films:

Jul. 20: "Jaws"

Jul. 27: "Grease"

Aug. 3: "E.T."

Aug. 10: "Up"

Aug. 17: "Wonder Woman"

Aug. 24: "Top Gun"

Cost: Free

Dates and films:

Jul. 27: "Moana"

Aug. 3: "Wonder"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: refreshments available for purchase.

Dates and films:

June 29: "Clueless"

July 27: "The Big Lebowski"

Aug. 24: "Napoleon Dynamite"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Beer garden and food trucks available before the show.

FYI: Show up early for beer garden entry and live music before the show.

Eastside

Dates and films:

June 28: "The Goonies"

July 5: "Wonder Woman"

July 11: "Jumanji"

July 18: "Coco"

July 25: "The Greatest Showman"

Aug. 2: "10 Things I Hate About You"

Aug. 8: "Thor: Ragnarok"

Aug. 15: "Ferdinand"

Aug. 22: "Black Panther"

Cost: $5 cash or $6 card; five and under are free. $5 car parking is available at the park.

Food and drink: Food trucks will be open. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are welcome.

FYI: Arrive early for live music, and bring the dogs.

Dates and films:

July 7: "Despicable Me 3"

July 21: "The Wedding Singer"

Aug. 4: "Jumanji"

Aug. 18: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Cost: Free; $5 donation recommended (benefits Hopelink of Kirkland)

Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase.

FYI: Popcorn, beverages, and candy available for purchase (cash only).

Dates and films:

July 28: "Moana"

Aug. 18: "A Wrinkle in Time"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase.

FYI: Show up an hour before the movie begins for crafts.

Dates and films:

Aug. 2: "Coco"

Aug. 9: "Wonder"

Aug. 16: "Cars 3"

Aug. 23: "Beauty and the Beast"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Free popcorn will be available.

FYI: Show up early for free pre-movie activities.

Dates and films:

July 10: "Despicable Me 3"

July 17: "Boss Baby"

July 24: "The Lego Ninjago Movie"

July 31: "Goodbye Christopher Robin"

Aug. 7: "Paddington 2"

Aug. 14: "The Greatest Showman"

Aug. 21: "Ferdinand"

Aug. 28: "Ghostbusters"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Free popcorn will be available.

FYI: Show up early for free pre-movie activities.

Down South

Dates and films:

July 14: "E.T."

July 21: "Jumanji"

July 28: "The Incredibles"

Aug. 5 "Black Panther"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Snacks available for purchase.

FYI: Show up before the film starts for live music.

Dates and films:

July 6: "Wonder"

July 13: "Top Gun"

July 20: "Peter Rabbit"

July 27: "Despicable Me 3"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Free popcorn available.

Dates and films:

July 13: "Coco" - Stewart Heights Park

July 28: "Moana" - Wright Park

Aug. 3: "Peter Rabbit" - Kandle Park

Aug. 10: "Cars 3" - The Center at Norpoint

Aug. 17: "Sherlock Gnomes" - STAR Center

Cost: Free

Dates and films:

July 27: "Despicable Me 3 " - Lea Hill Park

Aug. 3: "Coco" - Sunset Park

Aug. 10: "Raiders of the Lost Ark" - Les Gove Park

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Concessions and food trucks available.

Dates and films:

July 21: "Jumanji" - Piazza Park

Aug. 3: "Despicable Me 3" - Henry Moses Aquatic Center ($5)

Aug. 10: "Coco" - Sunset Neighborhood Park

Aug. 24: "Wonder" - Cascade Elementary School

Cost: Free (except Aug. 3)

Dates and films:

July 13: "Rock Dog" - Meridian Habitat Park

July 27: "Peter Rabbit" - Meridian Habitat Park

Aug. 17: "Sherlock Gnomes" - Sprinker Recreation Center

Aug. 24: "Paddington 2" - Meridian Habitat Park

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase on-site.

Dates and films:

Aug. 3: "Coco"

Aug. 10: "Wonder Woman"

Aug. 17: "Jumanji"

Aug. 24: "Black Panther"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Cash only concession stand on-site.

Dates and films:

July 7: "Jaws"

July 21: "Cars 3"

Aug. 11: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Cost: Free

Food and drink: Picnic dinner and concession options will be available for purchase.

