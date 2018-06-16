As the weather warms up in western Washington, the movies move outside. Here’s your ultimate guide to outdoor movie events around the Puget Sound.
Start times vary by event but generally begin at dusk. Check specific event websites for more information.
Seattle
Free Bite Movie Night (Seattle Center)
Date and film:
- July 20: "A League of Their Own"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Bite of Seattle hosts dozens of food trucks serving late-night snacks until 11 p.m., and a beer garden will be available to those over 21.
Movies at the Marina (Shilshole Bay Marina)
Dates and films:
- Aug. 3: "Overboard"
- Aug. 17: "Moana"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Free popcorn available (first-come, first-served, limit 1 per person), personal food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome.
Movies at the Mural (Seattle Center)
Dates and films:
- July 28: "The Princess Bride"
- Aug. 4: "Get Out"
- Aug. 11: "Little Shop of Horrors"
- Aug 18: "I Am Not Your Negro"
- Aug. 25: "Wonder Woman"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Food trucks and carts will be open around the mural, and the Seattle Center Armory will be open with a variety of food available for purchase.
FYI: Each movie is preceded by a short film from students at Cornish College of the Arts. Space is limited so leave you pets and coolers at home for this event.
Movies at the Park (Westlake Park)
Dates and films:
- July 13: "Wonder Woman"
- July 20: "Coco"
- Aug. 3: "The Last Jedi"
- Aug. 10: "Sleepless in Seattle"
- Aug. 17: "Hook"
- Aug. 24: "Black Panther"
Cost: Free
Seattle Outdoor Cinema (South Lake Union Discovery Center)
Dates and films:
- June 16: "The Goonies"
- July 21: "Jurassic Park"
- Aug. 25: "Black Panther"
Cost: $5
Food and drink: A variety of food trucks will be available and a beer garden will be open during the show. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are welcome.
FYI: The event is 21+. Come early to participate in movie trivia before the screening.
Three Dollar Bill Outdoor Cinema (Cal Anderson Park)
Dates and films: To be announced.
Cost: Free
FYI: The lineup revolves around a theme, last year's was "Parental Advisory?"
West Seattle Outdoor Movies (West Seattle YMCA)
Dates and films:
- July 21: "Wonder Woman"
- July 28: "The Secret Life of Pets"
- Aug. 4: "Star Wars: the Last Jedi"
- Aug. 11: "A Wrinkle in Time"
- Aug. 18: "Coco"
- Aug. 25: "Black Panther"
Cost: Free with donations accepted.
Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase, all proceeds go to charity.
Columbia City Cinema Under the Stars (Columbia Park)
Dates and films:
- July 14: Best of Children's International Film Festival
- Aug. 18: "Coco"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase, all proceeds benefit the Rainier Valley food Bank.
Cascade Playground South Lake Union
Dates and films:
- July 6: "Wonder Woman"
- July 20: "Coco"
- July 27: "Wall-E"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Popcorn and snow cones will be available.
FYI: Show up early to catch some pre-show entertainment.
Green Lake Community Center
Dates and films:
- July 19: "Coco"
- Aug. 2: "Jumanji"
- Aug. 16: "Star Wars: the Last Jedi"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Free popcorn will be available.
Peddler Brewing Company Outdoor Movie Series
Dates and films:
- June 6: "Big"
- June 14: "10 Things I Hate About You"
- June 21: "The Princess Bride"
- June 28: "Old School"
- July 5: "The Sandlot"
- July 12: "Mean Girls"
- July 19: "Zoolander"
- July 26: "The Goonies"
- Aug. 2: "Pitch Perfect"
- Aug. 9: "Raiders of the Lost Arc"
- Aug. 16: "Wedding Crashers"
- Aug. 23: "Super Troopers"
- Aug. 30: :Bridesmaids"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Peddler beer available for purchase, and you're allowed to bring any snacks.
FYI: Show up rain or shine as the venue has a covered tent area with heat, and bring the dogs along.
Movie Night at Freeway Park (East Plaza)
Dates and films:
- Aug. 10: "A League of Their Own"
- Sept. 7: "Nine to Five"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Free popcorn will be available.
Bainbridge Island Movies in the Park
Dates and films:
- Aug. 17: "Coco"
- Aug. 24: "Wonder"
- Aug. 25: "Pelé"
- Aug. 31: "Leap"
- Sept. 7: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Concessions available on-site.
FYI: Come early for pre-show activities for the kids.
Up North
Cinema Under the Stars (Thorton A. Sullivan Park, Everett)
Dates and films:
- July 20: "Early Man"
- July 27: "Coco"
- Aug. 3 "Wonder"
- Aug. 10 "Moana"
- Aug. 17: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Snacks available (cash only).
FYI: Arrive early for pre-show entertainment.
Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema (Fairhaven Village Green, Bellingham)
Dates and films:
- June 23: "the Goonies"
- July 30: "Wonder Woman"
- July 7: "Ferdinand"
- July 14: "Jumanji"
- July 21: "The Greatest Showman"
- July 28: "Coco"
- Aug. 4: "Thor: Ragnarok"
- Aug. 11: "The Sandlot"
- Aug. 18: "Black Panther"
- Aug. 25: "The Princess Bride"
Cost: $5; five and under are free.
Food and drink: Snacks available for purchase at the event, but all outdoor food and non-aloholic beverages are welcome.
FYI: Come early for live music and dancing.
Movies in the Park (Willis D. Tucker Community Park, Snohomish)
Date and films:
- July 12: "Jumanji"
- July 19: "Ferdinand"
- July 26: "The Greatest Showman""
- Aug. 2: "Coco"
- Aug. 9: "Wonder"
- Aug. 16: "Beauty and the Beast"
Cost: Free, donations accepted benefiting Snohomish County Parks.
Food and drink: Popcorn and soda are available for purchase.
Movies Under the Moon (Lake Tye Park, Monroe)
Dates and films:
- Aug. 3: "Jumanji"
- Aug. 10: "Coco"
- Aug. 17: "Wonder"
- Aug. 24: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase.
Popcorn in the Park (Jennings Memorial Park, Marysville)
Dates and films:
- July 14: "Despicable Me 3"
- July 21: "Jumanji"
- July 28: "Cars 3"
- Aug. 4: "Wonder Woman"
- Aug. 11: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Free popcorn available.
Sail in Cinema (Everett Marina, Everett)
Dates and films:
- Jul. 20: "Jaws"
- Jul. 27: "Grease"
- Aug. 3: "E.T."
- Aug. 10: "Up"
- Aug. 17: "Wonder Woman"
- Aug. 24: "Top Gun"
Cost: Free
Edmonds Outdoor Movie Nites (Frances Anderson Center Field)
Dates and films:
- Jul. 27: "Moana"
- Aug. 3: "Wonder"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: refreshments available for purchase.
Pickford Film Center's Rooftop Cinema (Bellingham)
Dates and films:
- June 29: "Clueless"
- July 27: "The Big Lebowski"
- Aug. 24: "Napoleon Dynamite"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Beer garden and food trucks available before the show.
FYI: Show up early for beer garden entry and live music before the show.
Eastside
Movies at Marymoor Park (Marymoor Park, Redmond)
Dates and films:
- June 28: "The Goonies"
- July 5: "Wonder Woman"
- July 11: "Jumanji"
- July 18: "Coco"
- July 25: "The Greatest Showman"
- Aug. 2: "10 Things I Hate About You"
- Aug. 8: "Thor: Ragnarok"
- Aug. 15: "Ferdinand"
- Aug. 22: "Black Panther"
Cost: $5 cash or $6 card; five and under are free. $5 car parking is available at the park.
Food and drink: Food trucks will be open. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are welcome.
FYI: Arrive early for live music, and bring the dogs.
Movies in the Plaza (Carillon Point, Kirkland)
Dates and films:
- July 7: "Despicable Me 3"
- July 21: "The Wedding Singer"
- Aug. 4: "Jumanji"
- Aug. 18: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Cost: Free; $5 donation recommended (benefits Hopelink of Kirkland)
Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase.
FYI: Popcorn, beverages, and candy available for purchase (cash only).
Movies in the Park (Mercerdale Park, Mercer Island)
Dates and films:
- July 28: "Moana"
- Aug. 18: "A Wrinkle in Time"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase.
FYI: Show up an hour before the movie begins for crafts.
Crossroads Movies in the Park (Bellevue)
Dates and films:
- Aug. 2: "Coco"
- Aug. 9: "Wonder"
- Aug. 16: "Cars 3"
- Aug. 23: "Beauty and the Beast"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Free popcorn will be available.
FYI: Show up early for free pre-movie activities.
Downtown Movies in the Park (Bellevue)
Dates and films:
- July 10: "Despicable Me 3"
- July 17: "Boss Baby"
- July 24: "The Lego Ninjago Movie"
- July 31: "Goodbye Christopher Robin"
- Aug. 7: "Paddington 2"
- Aug. 14: "The Greatest Showman"
- Aug. 21: "Ferdinand"
- Aug. 28: "Ghostbusters"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Free popcorn will be available.
FYI: Show up early for free pre-movie activities.
Down South
Outdoor Cinema Series (Thomas W. Huntamer Park, Lacey)
Dates and films:
- July 14: "E.T."
- July 21: "Jumanji"
- July 28: "The Incredibles"
- Aug. 5 "Black Panther"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Snacks available for purchase.
FYI: Show up before the film starts for live music.
Movies in the Park (Skansie Brothers Park, Gig Harbor)
Dates and films:
- July 6: "Wonder"
- July 13: "Top Gun"
- July 20: "Peter Rabbit"
- July 27: "Despicable Me 3"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Free popcorn available.
Summer Bash (Various locations, Tacoma)
Dates and films:
- July 13: "Coco" - Stewart Heights Park
- July 28: "Moana" - Wright Park
- Aug. 3: "Peter Rabbit" - Kandle Park
- Aug. 10: "Cars 3" - The Center at Norpoint
- Aug. 17: "Sherlock Gnomes" - STAR Center
Cost: Free
Summer Sounds and Cinema (various locations, Auburn)
Dates and films:
- July 27: "Despicable Me 3 " - Lea Hill Park
- Aug. 3: "Coco" - Sunset Park
- Aug. 10: "Raiders of the Lost Ark" - Les Gove Park
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Concessions and food trucks available.
Renton Summer Outdoor Movies (various locations)
Dates and films:
- July 21: "Jumanji" - Piazza Park
- Aug. 3: "Despicable Me 3" - Henry Moses Aquatic Center ($5)
- Aug. 10: "Coco" - Sunset Neighborhood Park
- Aug. 24: "Wonder" - Cascade Elementary School
Cost: Free (except Aug. 3)
Pierce County Movies in the Park (various locations)
Dates and films:
- July 13: "Rock Dog" - Meridian Habitat Park
- July 27: "Peter Rabbit" - Meridian Habitat Park
- Aug. 17: "Sherlock Gnomes" - Sprinker Recreation Center
- Aug. 24: "Paddington 2" - Meridian Habitat Park
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Concessions available for purchase on-site.
Skyway Outdoor Cinema
Dates and films:
- Aug. 3: "Coco"
- Aug. 10: "Wonder Woman"
- Aug. 17: "Jumanji"
- Aug. 24: "Black Panther"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Cash only concession stand on-site.
LeMay Car Museum's Drive-In Movie Nights
Dates and films:
- July 7: "Jaws"
- July 21: "Cars 3"
- Aug. 11: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Cost: Free
Food and drink: Picnic dinner and concession options will be available for purchase.