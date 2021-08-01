Tacoma Light Trail brings bright colors to the darkest days of the year

More than 30 installations can be seen throughout the city

TACOMA, Wash. — Inside the Pantages there's a dragon that's come to life. You'll find a giant chicken down the street and a rabbit as well. These are just some of the nearly thirty installations on the Tacoma Light Trail, a new event organized by Ocean Fest director Rosemary Ponnekanti.

“My goal was always to bring light during a dark time of the year and obviously January is pretty dark physically,” she said “But it is especially important right now because we are all in such a dark place emotionally and financially with the pandemic.”

Ponnekanti got the idea from the Vivid Sydney light festival in her native Australia. She had some leftover grant money and 44 whale and salmon shaped lanterns by Port Townsend artist Kristian Brevik, which she installed at Foss Waterway Seaport.

“I thought wouldn't it be great if other people around downtown could do something similar and we could make a Tacoma light festival and I asked all the people I knew and they jumped right on board,” she said.

Every installation can be seen from the outside, from 5 PM to 9 PM, from now through January 24, 2021. The Tacoma Light Trail website provides a map for sightseers.

“People love this,” Ponnekanti said. “People really love that there is something outside that's fun and safe to do.”

Just when we need it most, some light to start off a new year.