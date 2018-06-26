The 2018 Special Olympics USA games will be held July 1-6 in Seattle.

The games will celebrate Special Olympics' 50th anniversary as the organization works to promote acceptance and inclusion through sport. More than 4,000 athletes will take part, including 16 from Washington state.

Sunday, July 1

Opening Ceremony at Husky Stadium, 11 a.m.

The games will have a star-studded opening featuring Actor Taye Diggs, Singer Charlie Puth, DJ Marshmello, and Anne Wilson of the band Heart, among others. The parade of athletes and lighting of the Olympic cauldron will kick off the 2018 games in Seattle. A 2,018 member choir will serve as a living backdrop to the show.

Immediately following the opening ceremony will be the Unified Sports challenge at Husky Ballpark, where Special Olympics athletes will compete with executives and celebrities in various Unified Sports challenges.

RELATED: Shaquem Griffin named co-Grand Marshal for Special Olympics

Monday, July 2

Future of Inclusion Forum at Seattle Repertory Theater, 7-8:30 p.m.

The forum will feature a variety of leaders championing change in various communities, showcasing their inclusively policies and actions. Seattle will be celebrated as the City of Inclusion.

Thursday, July 5

Young Athletes Festival at the Seattle Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sports and activities will be available for the next generation of athletes, ages 2 to 7 years old, with resources and guidance for parents.

Friday, July 6

Closing Ceremony and Lake Union Park, 7 p.m.

A short program honoring athlete successes will conclude the games. In addition to the ceremony, the celebration will include food trucks, street performers, and a live performance by the band Hey Marseilles.

For more information on these events as well as others, visit the Special Olympics USA Games website.

KING 5 is a media partner with Special Olympics Washington. We will support Team Washington at the 2018 games this July.

© 2018 KING