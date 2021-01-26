'Soul of Seattle' event goes virtual to celebrate Black-owned businesses & youth of color

Chef Edouardo Jordan's Soul of Seattle celebrates Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses and raising money for youth of color.

SEATTLE — Award-winning Chef Edouardo Jordan knew he had to find a way to make the Soul of Seattle happen again, despite the challenges of a pandemic.

His inaugural event in 2020 was a huge success and those same businesses the event highlighted and celebrated at the Northwest African American Museum that day, were now in greater need of the community's support.

"We need all of the support. We need to be noticed. We are the fabric of our communities and that's why I created Soul of Seattle in the first place," explains Jordan.

The celebration kicks off February 1 and will feature live events every Friday night of that month. Those attending will get custom menus from participating restaurants that can be ordered in advance and the night event will be treated to a live cooking demonstration from the chefs. Chef Jordan says it's designed to be interactive, which means attendees can ask the chef questions in the chat.

Seattle used to just be about salmon and coffee, but now so much diversity it's starting to build roots in Seattle. If we rip that up because of a pandemic or all the racial injustice that was recognized in 2020, it's an injustice to our city, our communities and the restaurant community

"It's like dinner and a show. You'll be able to pick up your dinner, heat it at home, enjoy our show, support the auction and have a lovely meal. And each week we will have two different restaurants that you can support," said Jordan.

Other events in February include live panel discussions, a silent auction, and gift baskets. The money raised will benefit M.U.S.T., which is Mentoring Urban Students and Teens.

MUST hires positive black male college students as mentors for vulnerable Black male high school students.

"I wanted to support youth of color in Seattle. It's designed to help young men get over the obstacles that they face in life. They may have had struggles before and we don't want to miss the opportunity to get them over those hurdles," explained Jordan.

Chef Wayne Johnson, the Executive Corporate Chef at FareStart said he knows the power of mentorship first hand.

"It was only through good mentorship that I am where I am today and a bunch of people handing me off gently to the next one," shared Johnson.

Tickets for this year's Soul of Seattle are on sale now.