The extremely cold way to show your support for Special Olympics Washington athletes!

Polar Plunge 2021 can't hold a huge event this year -- but they're still encouraging folks to dunk, soak, dip or splash in cold waters!

SEATTLE — It's time to dunk, soak, dip, or splash, in COLD water! Why? It's time for the 2021 Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge!

The annual event started in 2005 and usually consists of in-person plunges all over the state. This year, due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has transformed into an interactive social media event. Folks are encouraged to sign up online, splash, and share their plunges virtually to show support for Special Olympics athletes.

The organization works to remove barriers and stigmas that people with intellectual disabilities face and to share with the community the gifts and talents they possess.

“We provide all-year-round training and competitions for our athletes with programs that will keep them active and engage,” said Jaymelina Esmele from Special Olympics Washington.

Their goal is to empower people with intellectual disabilities to be valued on and off the playing field -- including kids like Kate Vecchiet.

“Special Olympics has a special place in our hearts, for years we didn’t have a place for Kate and the Special Olympics offered that to us,” said Kate's mother, Gail Vecchiet.

Special Olympics offers the following sports events:

Winter Season: Alpine Skiing, Basketball, Cheerleading, Cross Country Skiing, Skating, Snowboarding, Snowshoeing.

Spring Season: Athletics (Track and Field), Cycling, Powerlifting, Soccer, Swimming.

Summer Season: Bocce, Golf, Softball, Standup Paddle Boarding, Tennis.

Fall Season: Bowling, Flag Football, Gymnastics, Volleyball.