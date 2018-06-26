Thousands of athletes marched into Husky Stadium in Seattle for the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics 2018 USA Games.

Athletes representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia on Sunday afternoon waved and smiled to cheers from spectators at the University of Washington.

Starting Monday, more than 4,000 athletes will compete in 14 sports including gymnastics, basketball, swimming, powerlifting, and standup paddle boarding.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee welcomed the crowd and called attention to the youngest competitor, 8-year-old gymnast Frannie Ronan from his state.

The USA games take place every four years and promote acceptance and inclusion through sport while showcasing the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities.

Events will be held at venues throughout the Seattle region this week, ending with Friday's closing ceremony.

The games will celebrate Special Olympics' 50th anniversary as the organization works to promote acceptance and inclusion through sport. More than 4,000 athletes will take part, including 16 from Washington state.

Sunday, July 1

Opening Ceremony at Husky Stadium, 11 a.m.

The games featured a star-studded opening featuring actor Taye Diggs, singer Charlie Puth, DJ Marshmello, and Anne Wilson of the band Heart, among others. A 2,018 member choir will serve as a living backdrop to the show.

Monday, July 2

Future of Inclusion Forum at Seattle Repertory Theater, 7-8:30 p.m.

The forum will feature a variety of leaders championing change in various communities, showcasing their inclusively policies and actions. Seattle will be celebrated as the City of Inclusion.

Thursday, July 5

Young Athletes Festival at the Seattle Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sports and activities will be available for the next generation of athletes, ages 2 to 7 years old, with resources and guidance for parents.

Friday, July 6

Closing Ceremony and Lake Union Park, 7 p.m.

A short program honoring athlete successes will conclude the games. In addition to the ceremony, the celebration will include food trucks, street performers, and a live performance by the band Hey Marseilles.

For more information on these events as well as others, visit the Special Olympics USA Games website.

