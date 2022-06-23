Seattle Pride Parade returns in person for the first time in 3 years Sunday

Here's what you need to know about the Seattle Pride Parade taking place on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seattle Pride Parade will be in person for the first time in three years after taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of this year's parade is "family reunion." There are more than 20,000 people signed up to march in this year's parade, according to Seattle Pride Executive Director Krystal Marx.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday at 4th Avenue and Pike Street in downtown Seattle. The parade will end at 2nd Avenue and Denny Way.

In addition to the parade's grand marshals - Seattle attorney Nikkita Oliver and local entertainer Gaysha Starr - front line workers will also be recognized this year as honorary grand marshals of the parade.

In an interview with KING 5, Marx said this year's parade will also feature fewer corporate floats up front, with more community groups mixed throughout the whole parade.

Over 300 uniformed Seattle Police Department officers are expected work the parade route, in addition to 80 private security officers hired by Seattle Pride.

Parade Route

The Seattle Pride Parade will take over several blocks of 4th Avenue for hours on Sunday.

Parade participants will be staged along 4th Avenue from South Washington Street to South Pike Street, where the route will officially begin. The route extends along 4th Avenue from Pike Street to Denny Way, where the parade will turn and reach the dis-assembly area at 2nd Avenue.

Parking is prohibited along the parade route. ADA viewing spots will be available at Westlake Plaza and on the east side of 4th Avenue and Bell Street. ASL interpreters will be available at announcer stages at both locations.

Pedestrian crossings on Denny Way will be restricted to the east side of 4th Avenue on the day of the parade.

Traffic

The Seattle Pride Parade coincides with work being done on the Revive I-5 project, meaning drivers should expect significant delays as they head into the city.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are planning lane reductions along southbound I-5 between I-90 and Spokane Street in Seattle. During the lane reductions, crews will be replacing 35 expansion joints that are “road-worn and ready to retire.”