Seattle to Portland returns after 2-year hiatus

The event was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEATTLE — The Seattle To Portland bike ride returns in July after being on hold the past two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from the Cascade Bicycle Club say they’re thrilled. Signups started Tuesday for the 206-mile ride July 16-17.

Paul Tolmé of Cascade Bicycle Club said the ride features up to 8,000 riders each summer and has only been cancelled one time prior to the pandemic.

“We had a good excuse to cancel back when Mount St Helens erupted,” Tolmé said.

The ride typically takes two days. A support staff is involved to provide health and mechanical support.

This year marks the 43rd anniversary for STP. Proceeds go to fund Cascade Bicycle Club's advocacy and education work. The club contributes thousands of dollars a year to schools, nonprofits, and other community groups.

Cascade Bicycle Club is the nation’s largest statewide bicycling nonprofit and serves bike riders of all ages, races, genders, income levels, and abilities. From the humble beginnings back in 1970, when club membership was a whopping $2, the Cascade Bicycle club has grown to more than 9,000 active members who are responsible for the likes of the Burke-Gilman Trail.