Seattle Opera's latest production takes flight in Tukwila

A week at the museum becomes a night at the opera as the Museum of Flight plays host to a virtual performance. #k5evening
Opera singer Aubrey Allicock performs at the Museum of Flight for a Seattle Opera virtual production.

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Museum of Flight looks a lot like a movie set these days. Seattle Opera is on location with performers and dozens of crew members to film a virtual production called 'Flight,' loosely based on a true story.

It's part of the opera's spring pay-per-view streaming lineup. Seattle Opera has had to get creative over the course of the pandemic to keep bringing the arts to their supporters with out-of-the-box ideas like this one.  

For more than a week, the Museum of Flight has been transformed into what looks like a bustling airport. It's a fitting backdrop for stories of life and love. 

Seattle Opera's production of 'Flight' transforms the Museum of Flight into an airport setting.

You can purchase tickets now to see it for yourself when it streams on the Seattle Opera website April 23rd through the 25th.

Mezzo-soprano Sarah Larsen performs in Seattle Opera's 'Flight,' a virtual performance in production at the Museum of Flight.

To plan a visit and buy timed tickets to the newly reopened Museum of Flight, visit their website. The museum is currently open Thursday through Sunday. Advance reservations and masks are required.

