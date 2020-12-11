Seattle Festival of Trees goes virtual for 2020

The annual fundraiser benefits Seattle Children's Autism Center and uncompensated care. Sponsored by Seattle Children's

SEATTLE — This year's Seattle Festival of Trees may look a little different, but the Christmas trees are as beautiful as ever!

Members of the Seattle Festival of Trees Guild have been hard at work decorating more than two dozen Christmas trees that will be sold to benefit Seattle Children's Autism Center and uncompensated care. Each one has a different theme like Winter Wonderland, Gnome for the Holidays and Radical Robot.

The trees will be displayed in the windows of the Fairmont Olympic from November 21 through December 2nd. They will be visible from the sidewalk along 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle.