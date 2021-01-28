A Seattle Boat Show you can visit in your pajamas

The all virtual boat show runs from January 28-31.

SEATTLE — Think of it as a cross between Netflix and Zillow, but for boats.

This year's Seattle Boat Show is an all-virtual affair, featuring more than 130 hours of streaming videos and seminars, 200 exhibitors and 600 boats.

The virtual show will also introduce new digital features to enhance the show experience such as virtual boat tours, 360-degree showrooms, and video content for a better shopping experience. Consumers can also connect directly with participating dealers who will be available during virtual show hours for live chats, video and phone appointments, or by email.

Boat Show TV will offer features including a behind the scenes visit to the hit TV show Below Deck, how to shuck oysters, where the best diving spots in the Salish Sea are and what it’s really like to live on a houseboat.

Despite the pandemic, boat sales have actually been the best in 14 years. What better way is there to be socially distant than at sea?

The boat show begins Thursday at 4 PM and runs until 8 PM. On Friday though Sunday the hours are 11AM to 8 PM. Registration starts at $5.