The 'COVID House of Horrors' in Seattle is 2020 visualized as an art exhibit

The "Ghoulishly frightening and sometimes irreverent" exhibit explores pandemic peril

SEATTLE — Ever been to a place that's part haunted house part art exhibit?

COVID House of Horrors is featuring installations focused on our worst nightmares, an exploration of pandemic peril in 2020 as reimagined by the works of 17 local artists.

“They might be a scare or two, but mostly is for the art and having fun,” said artist Simon Shaw.

The exhibit centers around the Halloween theme to pique public interest and is presented in a truly entertaining way.

“Walking to the hell of COVID, you are experiencing visually the horror, the nightmare of coping with the COVID,” said artist Shelly Farnham.

The exhibit is being put on by Art Saves Me, a program that address the unique challenges artists face in their creative journies and to demonstrate the transformative power art in action. One Reel, a nonprofit that supports growth & development of community and the arts, connecting through diverse and progressive arts, is also a partner.

“We don’t get many opportunities to get out in a safe way and I think this a great opportunity to do that,” said artist Ken Roepe.

Here, the public is able to experience art in a traditional indoor format, albeit with every precaution taken to minimize exposure to the virus. They offer guided timed tours exclusive to groups of 4 people maximum. Additionally, guides will be in protective garb and touchpoints are wiped down between tours.

COVID House of Horrors runs through Nov. 7.

A safe way to celebrate the season and check out art that's truly one-of-a-kind.

Art Saves Me | 1520 11th Ave. Unit #F Seattle, WA 98122