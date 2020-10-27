The South Sound spot where you can drive among dinosaurs

They don't bite but they look like they do

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Looking to escape the house with the kids? Why not take a Jurassic journey back in time. The traveling attraction Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru has pulled into the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup.

There are 80 life-size dinosaurs on display that you can take in from the comfort and safety of your own car. You can also take a free adventure photo and meet their new baby dinosaurs.

Prices start at $49 dollars per car for up to 8 people. Tickets can be found online.

Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru is going on now in Puyallup Thursday through Sunday from now till November 1st.

Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru | Washington State Fairgrounds | 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup, WA 98371