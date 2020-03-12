Shop local and handmade at the 40th annual Phinney Winter Festival

The beloved annual event from the Phinney Neighborhood Association is going virtual with over 90 handpicked Northwest makers and artists.

SEATTLE — The Winter Festival is a big tradition for the Phinney Neighborhood and 2020 isn't going to shut it down! This year the Winter Festival is going virtual. You can shop local, handmade, and support over 90 Northwest hand-picked makers and artists.

Festival organizer Jesse Hammer introduced us to a few of the vendors and products we can expect to see this weekend at the Winter Festival & Crafts Fair – The Virtual Experience. Fri-Sun Dec. 4-6, it's FREE!

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

It’s the 40th year of the beloved PNA Winter Festival & Crafts Fair!

Dec. 4-6, Watch it live at phinneycenter.org. Watch Facebook and Instagram for Meet the Maker spotlights leading up to the event.

Join the Phinney Neighborhood Association and support your favorite vendors and some new ones too. As usual, the show is curated, so you will find the same unique and wonderful selection of items at your fingertips that you’re used to discovering at the live event. You’ll also find artist features and great ways to support the community.

Shop small, shop local, shop handmade

Discover 90 hand-picked makers & artists

Find items and deals exclusive to Winter Festival

Meet the makers with special live spotlight features

So on December 4-6, get (or bake!) some scones, pour yourself a mimosa, and enjoy Winter Festival-the virtual experience!