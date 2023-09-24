Northwest Chocolate Festival coming to Bellevue with local, international treats

Festival goers can taste chocolate from more than 100 vendors at the Northwest Chocolate Festival from Oct. 7 and 8.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The 15th annual Northwest Chocolate Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Meydenbauer Center in downtown Bellevue.

The event will feature more than 100 vendors from Washington state, across the country, and from around the world.

People can attend workshops, taste chocolate, and purchase chocolate favorites from vendors.

Northwest Chocolate Festival organizers say the event is a great place to do holiday shopping and gift shopping in general.

Children six and under can get into the festival for free with an adult who has a purchased ticket. There are a variety of ticket prices including an "early bird" option.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 8.