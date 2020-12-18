Lacey composer writes the score for New Year's at the Needle

"I've been really fortunate to work on all kinds of unique projects from video-game projects, to film, TV projects."



But his latest project might be his most personal: composing the soundtrack that will punctuate the virtual show that will ring in the new year at the Space Needle.



"When the Seattle producers got a hold of me when they told me this event they had in mind I was very just excited and really humbled to be asked to work on such a project. You know I've lived in Washington pretty much my whole life and I love Seattle."



From the beginning, Daniel knew that this work would be different from anything he's done before.



"When they showed me the technology they were going to do and the imagery of this project that takes place around the Space Needle my creative juices just started to flow."



With only weeks to put it together, he had to work quickly to create a score that would capture the audience's attention and add dimension to the effects.



"I really wanted to bring that kind of energy with the music being diverse and colorful because this project they really wanted to tell a story around the Space Needle."



And it's a story Daniel Sadowski can't wait for people to experience with their eyes, as well as their ears.



"We all put so much effort into this and we put so much passion and creativity into this and we really want to give people an amazing treat."