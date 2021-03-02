Ready to play? Check out MOHAI's South Lake Union virtual scavenger hunt

SEATTLE — Grab your smartphone, your quarantine bubble, and get to know South Lake Union!
The Museum of History and Industry's (MOHAI) is putting on a virtual scavenger hunt, taking you and your quarantine bubble all through the neighborhood while teaching you about the civic actions that shaped the community. Not ready to venture outside? You can opt to complete an entirely online version from the comfort of your own home! Plus, those who finish the hunt will be entered for a chance to win a MOHAI membership!
MOHAI's Kelsey Novick and Nicole Robert shared with us what people can expect from the hunt and the future of digital programming at the museum.
The cost is $10 for the general public and free for MOHAI members. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/34QALIL
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.