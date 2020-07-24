Mariners kick-off 2020 baseball season Friday - What's Up This Week

Mariners vs Astros / July 24 - 27 / Root Sports Northwest
It's time to play ball! After a long delay, your Seattle Mariners kick off the COVID shorten season with a four-game series against the Houston Astros. You can watch the games Friday through Monday on Root Sports Northwest.
The Rental / July 24 / Video on Demand
This week’s best bet for a new movie on demand goes to, The Rental.
Think of it like a scary Airbnb gone seriously wrong. It's out almost everywhere that's streamable on Friday.
Drive-in Movies @ Marymoor / Marymoor Park
If you're sick of seeing movies at home, Marymoor Park in Redmond has turned into a drive-in theater. It's $25 dollars per car to get in. Next Wednesday they'll show the star-studded who-done-it mystery, Knives Out.
