Seattle radio station lets young people "Take the Mic"

Amidst the pandemic and recent protests, KNKX wanted to see what was on the minds of our youth. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A few weeks after schools in Washington closed because of Covid-19, KNKX Education reporter Ashley Gross had an idea. She wondered how young people were handling the gravity of everything happening in the world and wanted to give them a voice.

"I think as adults, especially in this kind of stressful time, we're kind of heads down thinking about our own stresses and worries; and it can be hard to put ourselves in the shoes of our children or young people that we know," explained Gross.

That idea led to a segment called "Take the Mic". Kids or teens record themselves answering one of the pre-set questions.

"One thing I really aspire to do with the series is remove the reporter voice. I think it carries so much weight to just hear from teens and kids in their own voices and without hearing a reporter, it perks up your ears and it conveys a lot of power," said Gross.

The series began with questions related to the pandemic, like "How has your life changed?" or "What are your fears right now?" Then, after the death the George Floyd and the protests that followed, it expanded to include questions about racism and activism.

Seattle's Youth Poet Laureate shared a poem and talked about the urgency of the movement. And kids shared their personal stories of being harassed because of their race.

The series also has fun moments since kids can also choose to share a happy experience...in detail.

Sixteen-year-old Barrett Stowe from Tacoma talked about this family finding an old pinata and beating it until the candy dropped.

A cheerleader shared the disappointment of canceled events, but also embraced her role as a person who brings light even during dark times.