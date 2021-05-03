SAM reopens with 'Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle' exhibit alongside works from young artists

SEATTLE — Come one, come all -- the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) has officially reopened to the public!
Their first special exhibition, Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle reunites his revolutionary 30-panel series Struggle: From the History of the American People. Created between 1954 to 1956, the pieces depict moments in early American history, with an emphasis on the experiences of Black people, Native Americans, and women. Alongside these iconic works is a gallery of pieces created by 12 youth artists who were asked to imagine the “31st panel” of Lawrence’s series. This is the first time youth artists have been showcased in a special exhibition gallery at the museum.
Theresa Papanikolas joins New Day NW to share what else we can expect at the museum, alongside one of the youth artists featured, Summer DeBoone from Lake Washington High School.
SAM is open Fridays through Saturdays. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance online and face masks are required.
