SPOKANE, Wash. -- Are you heading to Hoopfest? Here's everything you need to know before tip-off!
Hoopfest is the largest three-on-three basketball tournament in the world and it takes place right in the heart of downtown Spokane. On Friday, officials will lay down more than 450 courts across 45 city blocks. Games start Saturday morning and continue through Sunday afternoon.
Street closures, parking and getting to Hoopfest
Hoopfest street closures begin Friday night at 7 p.m. They last through Sunday night around 10 p.m. Cars must be moved from Monroe, Lincoln, Bernard, Browne and Division Street before 7 p.m. Friday or they will be towed.
Here is a list of closures:
- First Avenue from Post to Howard Street
- Sprague Avenue from Howard to Monroe Street
- Riverside Avenue from Bernard to Monroe Street
- Main Avenue from Lincoln to Browne Street
- Spokane Falls Boulevard from Bernard to Lincoln Street
- Summit Parkway from Monroe to Lincoln Street
- Broadway Avenue from Monroe to Post Street
- Mallon Avenue from Monroe to Howard Street
- Dean Avenue from Howard to Washington Street
- Post Street from Main to First Avenue
- Wall Street from Spokane Falls Boulevard to First Avenue
- Howard Street from Main to Spokane Falls Boulevard
- Stevens Avenue from Washington Street Bridge to Riverside Avenue
- Washington Street from N. River Drive to Sprague Avenue
Check-in
Teams need to check in before tip-off. Teams can check in at the Grand Hotel's Grand Ballroom. Local teams must check in between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday. Out-of-town teams can check in from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Hoopfest Store
The Hoopfest Store is open for business! Get official Hoopfest gear at the store, which is located at the corner of Main Street and Howard Street. The store is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and reopens Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. The store will be open all weekend.
Hoopfest App
The official Hoopfest App has everything you need to know to help you navigate around the tournament. Players can use the app to check their brackets, search for other teams and stay up-to-date on everything Hoopfest. It is available on both the App Store and Google Play.
TBT Game
This year, Hoopfest is hosting a new event called the "TBT Pod." What used to be the alumni game is now a four-team, three-game, two-night extravaganza. The TBT Pod will feature alumni from Gonzaga, the University of Utah, St. Mary's and the Air Force. They are competing for a $2 million prize. The games will take place on Friday and Saturday at Lewis and Clark High School and will be broadcast on ESPN. Spectators need to buy tickets, which are available on the Hoopfest website.
Hoopfest Street Party
After the TBT games, spectators can head to the Hoopfest Street Party. There will be food trucks, a beer garden and live music. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 and available on the Hoopfest website.