SPOKANE, Wash. -- Are you heading to Hoopfest? Here's everything you need to know before tip-off!

Hoopfest is the largest three-on-three basketball tournament in the world and it takes place right in the heart of downtown Spokane. On Friday, officials will lay down more than 450 courts across 45 city blocks. Games start Saturday morning and continue through Sunday afternoon.

Street closures, parking and getting to Hoopfest

Hoopfest street closures begin Friday night at 7 p.m. They last through Sunday night around 10 p.m. Cars must be moved from Monroe, Lincoln, Bernard, Browne and Division Street before 7 p.m. Friday or they will be towed.

Here is a list of closures:

First Avenue from Post to Howard Street

Sprague Avenue from Howard to Monroe Street

Riverside Avenue from Bernard to Monroe Street

Main Avenue from Lincoln to Browne Street

Spokane Falls Boulevard from Bernard to Lincoln Street

Summit Parkway from Monroe to Lincoln Street

Broadway Avenue from Monroe to Post Street

Mallon Avenue from Monroe to Howard Street

Dean Avenue from Howard to Washington Street

Post Street from Main to First Avenue

Wall Street from Spokane Falls Boulevard to First Avenue

Howard Street from Main to Spokane Falls Boulevard

Stevens Avenue from Washington Street Bridge to Riverside Avenue

Washington Street from N. River Drive to Sprague Avenue

Check-in

Teams need to check in before tip-off. Teams can check in at the Grand Hotel's Grand Ballroom. Local teams must check in between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday. Out-of-town teams can check in from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Hoopfest Store

The Hoopfest Store is open for business! Get official Hoopfest gear at the store, which is located at the corner of Main Street and Howard Street. The store is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and reopens Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. The store will be open all weekend.

Hoopfest App

The official Hoopfest App has everything you need to know to help you navigate around the tournament. Players can use the app to check their brackets, search for other teams and stay up-to-date on everything Hoopfest. It is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

TBT Game

This year, Hoopfest is hosting a new event called the "TBT Pod." What used to be the alumni game is now a four-team, three-game, two-night extravaganza. The TBT Pod will feature alumni from Gonzaga, the University of Utah, St. Mary's and the Air Force. They are competing for a $2 million prize. The games will take place on Friday and Saturday at Lewis and Clark High School and will be broadcast on ESPN. Spectators need to buy tickets, which are available on the Hoopfest website.

Hoopfest Street Party

After the TBT games, spectators can head to the Hoopfest Street Party. There will be food trucks, a beer garden and live music. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 and available on the Hoopfest website.

