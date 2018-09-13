You may have heard of Race for the Cure, but what about Row for the Cure?

This weekend South Lake Union will host about 800 rowers as they raise money to benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure, a non-profit organization that funds breast cancer awareness and early detection.

Rowing groups from Seattle and Western Washington as well as some groups from British Columbia and California will take part in a 5,800-meter race around the lake.

"We've been taking part in Row for the Cure for eight years now," said Isabel Angulo, who attends Holy Names Academy and rows on their team participating in the event.

"It's such a great way to get involved with your community," said Chloe Margarones, another rower on the team. "I feel like everyone I've talked to at the event has been touched by breast cancer in some way."

Both girls are passionate about the cause due to the impact breast cancer has had on their friends and family. They both have donated hair to Locks of Love, a non-profit organization that creates wigs for cancer patients who have lost their hair due to treatment.

Row for the Cure was founded in Portland, Ore. 25 years ago and brought up to Seattle 18 years ago.

The event advocates for early detection and uses "damper," a rowing machine setting, as an acrostic to illustrate their purpose: "Donating A Mammogram Per Every Rower" (D.A.M.P.E.R.).

The event is inclusive and open to all with people ranging in age from 12 to 80 out on the water. A celebration will take place at Gas Works Park during and after the race.

To learn more, check out the Holy Names crew Facebook page and the Row for the Cure website.

© 2018 KING