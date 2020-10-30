Two ways to celebrate a socially distant Halloween in Western Washington

Who says you need to go to haunted houses or trick or treating on Halloween?

Halloween 2020 is not cancelled! Some people around Western Washington are taking socially distant trick-or-treating in their own hands... but there are other ways to celebrate this spooky holiday.

1. Virtual haunts

Escape room fans probably haven't gone to one in a while... but Hourglass Escapes based out of Seattle has you covered with a virtual escape room! Their Evil Dead 2 is now available for you and up to 5 friends to explore virtually on Zoom.

2. Haunted car wash

Need a car wash? You can get one while also celebrating the creepiest day of the year! Classy Chassis is doing a haunted car wash Oct. 29 through 31 at their Tacoma and Puyallup locations.