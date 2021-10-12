Cirque Du Soleil returns to Marymoor Park after overcoming pandemic struggles

Cirque Du Soleil's "Alegria" is the first show back after the company canceled all shows in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

REDMOND, Wash. — The high-flying acrobatics of Cirque Du Soleil will be back under the big top at Marymoor Park in Redmond next month.

But it was a long road to get there after the COVID-19 pandemic was almost the end of the road for the world-famous touring circus.

Cirque Du Soleil’s "Alegria" is a combination of powerful acrobatics, incredible music and a compelling storyline. It’s drawn original performers like Oyun-Erdene Senge back for the newly revamped version.

Senge was born in Mongolia, started contortionist school at the age of 6 and then joined the cast of the original "Alegria" at 11 years old.

“To be here now and performing in the show, it’s just a full circle for my journey,” said Senge. “So, I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Just as it did for most entertainment companies, COVID-19 dealt a tough hand to the world-famous touring circus.

“It definitely was a shock for everyone. For our artists, as well. For us, when the show shut down, I think all artists got creative and tried to find a way to stay in shape. So, I was training back at home,” explained Senge.

Cirque Du Soleil canceled all performances in March 2020 and laid off 95% of its workforce.

“Cirque Du Soleil was founded in 1984, and we never stopped touring and doing shows around the world,” said Cirque Du Soleil Senior Publicist Francis Jalbert. “So, COVID-19 was a very interesting moment for the company because everything stopped for us.”

In June of 2020, the company filed for bankruptcy before being saved by a new purchase agreement with secure lenders a few months later.

"Alegria" is the first show back, and Marymoor Park is the second stop on the tour.

“For cast and crew for sure, it changed everything,” said Jalbert. “We’re all vaccinated, we wear masks backstage, we’re being tested on a weekly basis, as well, and we take all the precautions possible so that nobody gets COVID.”

But for performers like Senge, they’re just excited to be back under the big top.

“It definitely was a hard time, but we’re just really excited to be able to perform in front of a live audience again and just to have an audience,” said Senge. “It’s definitely a surreal feeling to be on stage again.”