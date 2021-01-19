"The Soul of Seattle" goes virtual in support of Black-owned restaurants

All February the annual event will host virtual cooking demos, meal delivery, gift baskets, a silent auction and more! It's the same big party -- but virtual!

SEATTLE — Established in 2019, The Soul of Seattle is an annual event that highlights Black Excellence in the Seattle-area. For 2021, fundraising events have gone virtual to benefit those who need it most: local Black chefs and nonprofits that empower youth of color.

Throughout February, The Soul of Seattle will host a series of virtual events including cooking demos with acclaimed chefs and culinary leaders, meal delivery, gift baskets featuring Black-owned businesses, silent auctions, and more. It'll be the same big party -- but virtual!

The goal is to raise $350,000 to "benefit participating Black Chefs with brick and mortar restaurants who are struggling to survive due to the pandemic and organizations that empower youth of color in Seattle."

Acclaimed Seattle, Chef Edouardo Jordan (Junebaby, Salare), and Thomas Reynolds of Northwest Harvest discussed what we can expect from the virtual series and what events to be on the lookout for.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 22. Event Schedule:

Monday, February 1st - Kick Off with Chef Edouardo Jordan and guests

Friday, February 5th - Live Cooking Demo with local Chefs

Friday, February 12th - Live Panel Discussion with national Black culinary leaders

Friday, February 19th - Live Cooking Demo with local Chefs

Friday, February 26th - Live Closing Dance party with DJ

Weekly Silent Auction featuring rotating items