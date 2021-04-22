The annual Cadence: Visual Poetry Festival celebrates verse and visuals

The 2021 festival is happening now through April 25. #k5evening

Simply put, video poetry is poetry in video form. And depending on the artist team, the final product can be anything from stop motion animation to a feature-length video poem.

"It's important that both the poetry and the visuals are complementing and bringing some form of new meaning to the work that wouldn't have existed otherwise if it was just poetry or the video being experience," explained Rana San, Northwest Film Forum's Artistic Director.

The one-week festival includes featured screenings, an artist residency, generative workshops for youth and adults, and juried awards. And it's the only one of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.

"It sort of feels like an honor and a shame to be the only video poetry festival in the Pacific Northwest," shared Chelse Werner-Jatzke, Co-Programmer of Cadence 2021. We've noticed by the volume of submissions we get from all over the world that this is a format a lot of people are working on. So while a lot of people ask what is it, a lot of people are making it. It's a way of sharing the creativity of the Pacific Northwest, but it's also very much an international showcase."