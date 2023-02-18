10 events to participate in during Black History Month

Ten Black History Month events and activities around the greater Seattle area.

SEATTLE — Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1. There are plenty of events and activities in Seattle, Tacoma and across western Washington for all age groups to celebrate the month and learn more about Black history.

February 1

To start off the month, on Feb. 1 Dan Berger and Carmen Rojas will be at Seattle’s Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. Dan Berger is a professor of comparative ethnic studies at UW Bothell and has a new book, Stayed on Freedom: the Long History of Black Power through One’s Family’s Journey. Rojas is the president and CEO of Marguerite Casey Foundation. Berger and Rojas kick off a series of Black History Month events at Town Hall.

February 9

An online option for people looking to celebrate from home is a webinar titled Reparations and Decolonization: Land and the Search for Reparatory Justice. Presenter Kyle T. Mays is an associate professor at UCLA and author.

February 11

The Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) will be offering several exhibits and events throughout the month. On Feb. 11, MOHAI launches Building with Purpose: Black Architects and Community Agency, an exhibit focused on black architecture.

On the same day, the Tacoma Public Library has a Black History Month Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Children from kindergarten to 5th grade can participate in the activity and have the opportunity to win prizes.

February 15

The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) hosts a Black History Month Research and Writing Workshop for high school students on Feb. 15. All high schoolers are eligible to take part in the workshop which will feature a scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt will use University of Washington special collections resources.

February 16

The NAAM has more events the following day with a keynote program at 6 p.m. The keynote speaker will be the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American and Culture Curator of Sports, Dr. Damion Thomas.

February 17

The Tacoma Public Library returns with more education programs for K-5 graders on Feb. 17 at the Kobetitch branch with a Family Storytime. Adult supervision is required.

February 25

On Feb. 25, a free genealogy workshop is being offered by the Tacoma Family History Center as an African American Family History Event.

Multiple dates

Every Saturday at Black Coffee NW from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. visitors can enjoy their coffee while shopping a selection of local Black vendors. Vendors may differ by week.