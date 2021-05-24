Emerald Downs welcomes fans back to the track as they kick off the 26th season

May 19 marked the first time fans were back in the stands since 2019! #k5evening

AUBURN, Wash. — May 19, 2021 was a day that was a long time coming for horse racing fans in the Northwest -- it marked the first day of the horse racing season at Emerald Downs. After more than a year of empty stands, the track is able to welcome fans back at 25 percent capacity.

“The last year was trying and hard. It was hard for everybody. But it was especially hard here. We’re family," shared Candi Cryderman, one of the horse trainers at Emerald Downs, "We had a saying in this barn that everything was going be okay, then it got to be everything is probably going to be okay. It was tough."

Seeing people in the stands again brought back signs of hope and normalcy.

On opening day, jockey Alex Cruz and the horse Breezy won one of the live races. Like everyone, he was relishing the return of fans.

“It’s so exciting. When people talk to you and say, 'I like your horse. I bet on you,' it gives you luck before the race,” said Cruz.

Races at Emerald Downs are currently scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays. It is strongly encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online. Tickets will be available at the gates only if availability remains.