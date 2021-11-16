Iconic West Seattle record store wins Best of Western Washington - 2021's Best

Easy Street Records and Cafe goes beyond the traditional to create memorable experiences for visitors. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Easy Street Records is the winner of Best Record Store in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

With more than 50,000 vinyl albums, Easy Street Records in West Seattle is the place to go for music lovers.

The store has been around since 1988 and Rolling Stone called it one of the 10 best record stores in the entire United States! It is a music lover's destination.

Its storefront sometimes transforms into a music venue, where stars like Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, and Ayron Jones have performed.